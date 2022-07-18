Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of EGO opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

