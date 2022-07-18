Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

