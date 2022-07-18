Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $176,000 in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taboola.com by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 427,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TBLA stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
