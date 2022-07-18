Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $178,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,722,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,830 shares of company stock worth $945,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

