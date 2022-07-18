Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $185,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -619.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

