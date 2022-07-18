Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $196,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $10.22 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

