Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 575,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 163,610 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 319,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.