Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $153.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

