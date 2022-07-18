Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.57 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

