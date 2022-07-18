Cowen Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $50.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.86.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $191.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

