Cowen Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $50.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.86.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $35.90 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $191.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,948 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 43.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 155.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 197,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,257 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

