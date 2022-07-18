Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

