Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 537,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.