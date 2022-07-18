Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,255 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

