Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

