Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 814,541 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,093,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,898,000 after purchasing an additional 466,376 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.00) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

