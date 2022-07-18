Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $142.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

