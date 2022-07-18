Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.