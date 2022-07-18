Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.3 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

