Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $167.96 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

