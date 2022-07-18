Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

YUM stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

