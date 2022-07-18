Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IWP opened at $81.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

