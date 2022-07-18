Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $140.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,172.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,956,018. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

