Credit Suisse Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.