Credit Suisse Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
