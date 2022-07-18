Credit Suisse Group Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $145.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

