CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.0 %

CRWD opened at $177.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.81. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -225.19 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

