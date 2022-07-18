CSX (CSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $1,299,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in CSX by 195.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 904,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 598,460 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 77.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

