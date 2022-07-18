Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $196.36 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

