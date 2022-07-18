CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. CVD Equipment comprises 3.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.87% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

