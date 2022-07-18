CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,214 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.81% of CVRx worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 962,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 148.64% and a negative net margin of 311.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 41,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $250,668.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,750.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $55,319.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 41,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $250,668.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,750.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,496 shares of company stock valued at $328,922.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

