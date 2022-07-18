Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 277.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,593,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

