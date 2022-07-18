Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

