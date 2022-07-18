Cwm LLC Buys 201 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

