Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

