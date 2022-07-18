Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,185,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 728,703 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.