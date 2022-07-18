Cwm LLC Has $29,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 871.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

