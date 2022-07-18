Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

