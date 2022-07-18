Cwm LLC Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 249.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 99,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.