Cwm LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

BJK opened at $33.81 on Monday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.