Cwm LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

