Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,419,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gaming ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

