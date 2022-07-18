Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 2,708 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $8.90 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

