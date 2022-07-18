Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 310.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 119.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

