Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 512.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $44,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,776.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after buying an additional 948,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

