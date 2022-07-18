Cwm LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

EHC stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

