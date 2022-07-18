Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $60.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.62.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,759.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,217 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 34.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

