CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

