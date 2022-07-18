D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,972,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

