Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 939 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $399.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.67 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

