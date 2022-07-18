Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

